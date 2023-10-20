How to clean fingerprints from any surface: tips from experienced housewives

UAportal has prepared various effective methods and natural remedies for removing fingerprints from surfaces. Get practical knowledge on how to improve your cleaning procedure and achieve a flawless result.

Try dishwashing detergent

One of the most effective fingerprint remover cleaning tips is to use a mixture of warm water and dishwashing soap. Dampen a rag or sponge with this solution and gently wipe the soiled area. Rinse with clean water and wipe with a soft cloth to achieve a spotlessly clean surface.

Use Vinegar

Vinegar is a powerful natural remedy to remove fingerprints from surfaces. Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a sprayer, then spray the solution on the fingerprints. Leave it on for a few minutes and then wipe off with a cloth.

Wipe with microfiber

Microfiber gloves are a handy tool for removing fingerprints. Put the gloves on and gently rub the soiled area to remove stains. The microfiber material effectively removes fingerprints, ensuring a clean surface.

