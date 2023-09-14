How to distinguish a branded item from a fake: three practical tips

Nowadays, when counterfeit products are becoming more and more popular, it is very important to know how to distinguish branded goods from fakes. Uaportal has prepared 3 practical tips to help consumers avoid becoming victims of fraud.

Check the packaging and labelling

Branded products usually have high-quality packaging with clear logos, the same fonts and accurate writing. Look for any signs of poor printing, misspelled words or blurred images, as these could indicate a fake.

Examine the quality of materials

Branded items are usually made from quality materials that are strong and durable. Pay attention to seams, zips, buttons and other details. If an item seems unreliable, has loose threads or signs of poor workmanship, it is likely a fake.

Find out more information about the seller and the price

Genuine branded items are usually sold at a stable price, and significant discounts are extremely rare. In addition, check the seller's reputation and read reviews from other buyers before buying.

