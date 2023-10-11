UAportal has prepared several life hacks on how to open wine bottles without a corkscrew. Let's take a look at unique and useful tips that will help you open your favorite bottle using unexpected tools and methods.

Shoes

One of the alternative methods is to use shoes. You need to place the bottle of wine on the heel of your shoe and then find a hard, vertical surface. Hold the bottle firmly and strike the wall or wood with the sole of the shoe. This action should push the cork out of the bottle. Be careful, as the cork may pop off unexpectedly.

Screwdriver and hammer

If you are feeling adventurous, you can try using a screwdriver and hammer. You need to insert a long screw into the cork with a screwdriver. After making sure that the screw is securely fastened, gently tap the head with a hammer. The cork will gradually come out. It is important not to pierce the bottle or damage the cork during this process.

Keys

For a more creative approach, you can use a key to open the bottle. Carefully insert a sturdy key into the cork at an angle. Turn it and gently pull it upward, applying pressure.

