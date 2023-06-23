How to give up sweets once and for all: effective tips

UAportal has prepared a selection of effective strategies to help you give up sweets. This will allow you to maintain a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing taste and pleasure.

Find healthy alternatives

When you crave something sweet, try to find healthier alternatives. Choose fresh fruit such as strawberries, blueberries or watermelon, which are naturally sweet and full of vitamins and minerals.

Read also: You can eat and lose weight: the best breakfast foods are named

You can also treat yourself to a small piece of dark chocolate, which contains less sugar than milk chocolate but will still satisfy your sweet tooth. Experiment with natural sweeteners such as honey or maple syrup to enhance the flavour of your food and drink without the negative effects of refined sugar.

Video of the day

If you usually enjoy a sweet dessert after dinner, try replacing it with a plate of mixed berries with a drizzle of honey. This will not only satisfy your cravings, but also provide you with essential nutrients and fibre. For a midday snack, keep dark chocolate squares in your stash so that when you crave something sweet, you have a healthier alternative on hand.

Gradually reduce your sugar intake

It can be difficult to give up sweets entirely, so a gradual approach often yields the best results. Start by gradually reducing the amount of sugar you consume each day.

Read also: The best foods that improve memory

This may include cutting down on sugary drinks or gradually reducing the amount of sugar added to your coffee or tea. Over time, your taste buds will adjust and you will soon find that you no longer crave excessive sweetness.

If you usually add two teaspoons of sugar to your morning coffee, try reducing the amount of sugar to one teaspoon for a week. Then, over the next week, reduce the amount of sugar to half a teaspoon. By gradually reducing your sugar intake, you will adapt to the less sweet taste and eventually feel more satisfied than before.

Practice mindful eating

Mindful eating is a powerful tool for overcoming food cravings and making healthier food choices. By paying attention to your body's signals of hunger and fullness, you can better understand your relationship with sweets.

Take your time when eating, savour every bite and focus on the taste and texture of the food. This way, you can enjoy a smaller portion of sweets without feeling deprived.

Before indulging in sweets, assess your hunger level. Are you really hungry, or are you eating out of habit or emotion?

If you really want something sweet, choose a small portion and eat it thoughtfully, savouring every bite. By being present and fully engaged in the process of eating, you will experience more satisfaction with less sweets.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other healthcare professional for any health-related questions.

We also offer to find out what foods are best not to eat for breakfast.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!