How to whiten white bedding at home

Tip 1

Soak the laundry in a solution of baking soda and vinegar. Before you start, prepare a mixture of one cup of baking soda and two cups of white vinegar per gallon of warm water. Then soak the laundry for about 30 minutes, then wash it as usual. Baking soda acts as a natural bleaching agent that will help whiten the fabric without damaging the fibres.

Tip 2

Wash your laundry with hydrogen peroxide. Put it in the washing machine with a small amount of hydrogen peroxide instead of bleach or detergent. Set the machine to a gentle cycle and let it run through the programme. This will help remove stubborn stains from the fabric and lighten its colour at the same time.

Tip 3

Hang your laundry out of direct sunlight. After you have washed your bed linen, hang it out to dry in direct sunlight. This will further whiten it naturally without the use of additional chemicals or solutions. The ultraviolet rays of the sun can be very effective in removing stubborn stains and restoring the original whiteness.

The above tips can be used for all types of white fabrics, including bed linen, towels, tablecloths, curtains and more!

For stronger stains, such as coffee or red wine stains, it may be necessary to soak overnight before washing with hydrogen peroxide and hang out in direct sunlight for best results.

While these tips are effective for brightening white laundry quickly and easily at home, there are some potential drawbacks to consider before trying them yourself.

Firstly, excessive exposure to direct sunlight can damage delicate fabrics over time, so if you choose this method, don't leave your laundry hanging outside for too long!

Secondly, too much hydrogen peroxide can lead to discolouration or fading of the laundry, so use only a small amount of peroxide when washing your laundry.

