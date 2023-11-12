How to organize a workplace at home: tips

UAportal has prepared tips that will help you create a home office that promotes productivity. Learn how to properly organize your workspace.

Choose a place for your home office

Find a quiet, private place where you can work without distractions. This could be a spare room, a corner of the living room, or even a converted closet.

Choose ergonomic furniture and equipment

A comfortable chair with good lumbar support is crucial for maintaining good posture and preventing back pain. Consider a height-adjustable desk. Also, using a separate keyboard and mouse can improve ergonomics.

Organize your workspace

Clutter in the workplace can be distracting and reduce productivity. Start by putting things in order. Use shelves, drawers, and desk organizers to keep supplies and files organized. A clean and organized workspace promotes focus and efficient work.

Establish a daily routine and set boundaries

The boundaries between your personal and professional life can blur when you work from home. It's important to establish a daily routine and clearly define boundaries. Determine specific work hours and follow them as much as possible.

Discuss your work schedule with family members or housemates to minimize disruptions. Creating clear boundaries between work and personal life allows for greater productivity while preserving everyone's well-being.

Minimize distractions and create a productive atmosphere

Identify potential distractions and take steps to reduce them. This includes informing others of work hours, turning off notifications on your phone, and using noise-canceling headphones. Additionally, personalizing your workspace through additional motivating elements such as live plants, illustrations or quotes can create a stimulating environment.

