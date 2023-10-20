How to determine the quality of pasta: chefs from Italian restaurants share their experience

UAportal has prepared expert tips that will help you easily assess the quality of pasta. Learn about the key signs that indicate high quality pasta products and enrich your culinary experience.

Appearance

High-quality pasta should have a uniform color and smooth texture. Do not buy pasta that looks discolored or shows signs of moisture. Also, check for visible defects such as cracks or irregularities as these can affect the overall quality of the pasta.

Read also: What to do with yesterday's pasta so you don't have to throw it away: a simple recipe

Properties

High-quality pasta should hold its shape well during cooking and have a firm but tender texture. They should not become mushy or overly soft. Cook some pasta according to the instructions on the package and see how it cooks. If they retain their shape and are pleasant in flavor, they are probably of good quality.

Taste

Boil a small portion of pasta and taste it without sauce or seasoning. The flavor should be mild and pleasant, without any intrusive foreign taste. It should not have a strong wheat or cereal flavor, but rather a neutral flavor that complements the accompanying sauces and ingredients.

Texture

A properly cooked quality pasta should be al dente, which means cooked externally, but still have a slight firmness. It should not be too soft or mushy.

Try biting into a piece of cooked pasta and assess its consistency. It should have a slight firmness when you bite into it, but not be hard or too easy to chew.

Earlier we wrote about how to cook fried pasta - this is a quick, simple and delicious dish that has become popular all over the world.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !