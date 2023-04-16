How to determine the quality of chicken meat: simple methods

UAportal has prepared a list of tips that will help you determine whether the chicken you are buying is fresh and of good quality. This is difficult for inexperienced buyers to do.

Pay attention to the color

The first step in determining the quality of chicken meat is to look at the color. Fresh chicken meat should be pink in color, and it should be uniform over the entire surface.

If the chicken meat has a grayish or yellowish tint, most likely it is not fresh. In addition, if you notice discoloration or spots on the meat, this may be a sign of bacterial growth, and such meat should be avoided.

Check the texture

The texture of the chicken can also give you an idea of its quality. Fresh chicken should be firm to the touch and should not be slimy or sticky. If the meat is soft and mushy, this may be a sign of spoilage.

Smell the meat

Another way to determine the quality of chicken meat is to smell it. Fresh chicken meat should have a soft, slightly sweet smell. If it has a sour or pungent smell, this may be a sign of spoiled meat.

