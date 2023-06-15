How to dress to look slimmer: fashion tips

UAportal has prepared a list of tips to help you dress to look slimmer. Recommendations for choosing clothes will help you easily achieve the desired result.

Wear clothes that fit properly

The right clothes are crucial to achieving a slimmer you. Clothes that are too tight or too loose can make you look bigger than you really are.

Choose clothes that are your size or slightly larger if you want a looser fit. Make sure that the waistband of your pants or skirt fits snugly around your waist. Make sure that the sleeves of your tops and jackets fit well and are not too tight around your arms. Clothes that fit well will help you create a streamlined silhouette that makes you look slimmer.

Wear dark colors

Dark colors slim you down more than light colors and help you create an elegant and polished look. Choose dark shades of black, blue, or gray to make you look slimmer.

Avoid bright colors or prints as they can draw attention to areas you don't want to emphasize. If you do wear bright colors, pair them with darker shades to create balance. Dark colors create a slimming effect that emphasizes the figure.

Choose clothes with vertical lines

Vertical lines add slenderness and create the illusion of a longer, slimmer body. Choose clothes with vertical stripes or patterns to achieve a slimming effect.

Avoid clothes with horizontal stripes as they can make you look wider. If you want to wear patterned clothes, opt for clothes with vertical lines or patterns. By choosing clothes with vertical lines, you can create a slimming effect that makes you look taller and slimmer.

