How to clean silverware: the easiest ways

Learn effective home methods and tips for caring for silverware. UAportal has prepared simple techniques to keep silverware clean and shiny.

Soak the pieces

Fill in a sink or a basin with warm water and add a few drops of mild dish soap. Place the silverware in the soapy water and leave it for a few minutes.

After that gently scrub out the food residue and tarnish with a soft cloth or sponge,. Rinse the silverware thoroughly with clean water and wipe it dry with a cloth.

Use baking soda

For severely tarnished silverware, try a homemade silver polish. Mix baking soda and water in equal proportions to form a paste. Apply the paste to the darkened areas of the silver and leave it on for a few minutes.

Gently rub the paste into the silverware with a soft cloth. Rinse the pieces with clean water and wipe them thoroughly dry.

Try white vinegar

Simply fill a bowl with white vinegar and put the tarnished silverware in it. Leave the silverware in the vinegar for a few hours or overnight. After soaking, rinse the pieces with clean water and wipe them with a soft cloth.

Pay attention to the handles

Be extremely careful about cutlery with wooden or plastic handles. Do not soak it in water or use harsh chemicals. Instead of doing that, simply wipe the handles with a damp cloth and mild dish soap. Dry them immediately to prevent damage. Polish the metal parts of the silverware as usual using the previous methods.

Clean your silverware regularly

To keep your silverware at its best, clean and care for it regularly. Avoid using abrasive scrapers or harsh chemicals, as these can damage silverware.

It is best to wash silverware with your hands rather than in the dishwasher, as dishwashers can cause tarnishing or scratches. Store silverware in a light-resistant cloth or in a silver storage box with an inner liner to prevent oxidation.

