The leaves of your houseplants become dull and you don't know how to clean them from dirt and dust? Uaportal shares 3 tips that will help you improve the appearance of your potted plants and make their leaves shine.

Use a mild cleaning solution

A mixture of a few drops of mild liquid soap or dish detergent with water in a spray bottle can effectively remove dust, dirt, and grease from the leaves without causing any harm to the plant.

Use a soft cloth or sponge

It is important to avoid rough materials that can scratch or damage the plant. Gently wiping the leaves with a damp cloth or sponge, covering both sides of the leaves, will help remove any remaining dirt or sediment and leave them shiny and clean.

Avoid direct sunlight

Direct sunlight can cause the cleaning solution to dry quickly, which can lead to streaks or spots on the leaves. Choosing a shaded area or cleaning the leaves in the early morning or late evening, when the sun is not too hot, will ensure that the leaves dry evenly and maintain their shine.

