How to communicate with colleagues you don't like: effective tips to improve your relationships at work

Unfortunately, not all people have pleasant and strong relationships. If you have people at work whom you dislike or vice versa, it negatively affects both the performance of tasks and the general atmosphere in the team. UAportal has prepared tips to help improve your working relationships and create a more comfortable environment.

Compromise

If you have a tense relationship with your colleagues, try to find a compromise and focus on common goals. Identify areas of mutual interest and use them as a basis for cooperation. This way, you'll build stronger working relationships despite personal animosity.

Empathy.

It is important to understand the other person's point of view and their motives. Remember that all people have different experiences and perspectives that can influence certain decisions.

Open communication

Open and respectful communication is the foundation of any relationship. It is important to express concerns about certain issues or circumstances sincerely while maintaining a respectful tone. Avoid personal attacks and focus on the task.

