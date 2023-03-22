How to make gardening easier: tips from experienced gardeners

Gardening is a popular pastime for many people around the world. It is a pleasant and rewarding hobby that brings both physical and psychological benefits.

UAportal has prepared a list of tips and tricks to help gardeners maximize the efficiency of gardening.

Tip 1

Investing in quality tools is essential for successful gardening, as they help to make work easier and faster. High-quality tools last longer than cheaper ones, which means you won't have to change them often or spend extra money on replacements.

Also, invest in ergonomic tools such as gloves or knee pads. They will help reduce the strain on your body during long hours of gardening.

Tip 2

Composting is an effective way to recycle organic materials, such as food waste, into nutrient-rich soil. This helps plants grow healthier and stronger without the use of chemical fertilizers and other additives.

Composting not only reduces waste, but also reduces water consumption because compost retains moisture better than regular soil. Using compost instead of chemical fertilizers eliminates any potential risks associated with using synthetic substances near edible plants or animals living nearby.

Tip 3

Planting companion plants together not only looks aesthetically pleasing, but also serves a practical purpose! Some plant combinations naturally repel pests from each other, which means less pesticide use.

Some pairs even attract beneficial insects, such as bees, which pollinate the flowers while repelling harmful ones! Planting some vegetables next to each other can increase yields by improving air circulation between them, as well as provide shade for those who are sensitive to direct sunlight.

