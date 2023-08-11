How to relieve discomfort from a mosquito bite: effective tips

UAportal has prepared three tips that will help soothe the skin after mosquito bites. By following these tips, you can reduce discomfort and promote faster healing.

Ice pack

An effective way to relieve the discomfort caused by a mosquito bite is to apply something cold. You can take a towel and wrap a few ice cubes in it. An ice pack can be gently pressed to the affected area for about 10 minutes. The cold temperature helps reduce inflammation and numbs the area, relieving itching and swelling. It is important to avoid direct contact between the ice pack and the skin to prevent burns.

Video of the day

Read also: How to protect yourself from mosquitoes in a country house: effective tips

Aloe vera gel

You can get fresh gel from aloe leaves or use store-bought. A small amount of gel can be applied to the bite site and rubbed into the skin. The gel has anti-inflammatory and cooling properties that can help reduce itching and promote healing.

Honey

Apply a small amount of honey to the affected area and leave it for about 15 minutes. Then wash it off with warm water. Honey not only reduces itching and swelling but also helps prevent infection due to its antimicrobial properties.

We will remind you that earlier we shared how to get rid of mosquitoes without chemicals.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!