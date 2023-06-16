How to wear shoes without socks in summer: an unexpected life hack with padding (video)

Summer calls for comfortable footwear, but the question of whether or not to wear socks with sneakers or trainers can be a matter of debate. While many experts advise wearing socks made of natural fabric to prevent chafing and unpleasant odours, some people prefer to go without socks.

A blogger on TikTok shared a unique method of dealing with chafing and sweat odour that has become quite widespread. Although this suggestion may seem unusual and even funny, it has gained a surprising number of fans.

She recommends using scented daily pads, which are commonly used for feminine hygiene, as an alternative solution. In her video, she demonstrates the process: she takes her sneakers and daily pads, removes the protective film and attaches them to the insole.

The purpose of this creative solution is twofold. Firstly, the hygiene product acts as an absorbent, effectively preventing moisture build-up and fighting odours. In addition, the soft surface of the pad can act as a protective barrier against chafing when placed on the back of the shoe.

