How not to overeat: five simple steps to losing weight

Maintaining a healthy diet can indeed be challenging, particularly when faced with the temptation to overeat. UAportal has compiled a set of effective tips to assist you in adopting a balanced and nutritious diet.

Listen to your body

Often, we eat out of habit or due to external factors rather than in response to our body's actual needs. Pay attention to your body's signals of hunger and stop eating when you feel comfortably satisfied, rather than overly full. By adopting such a mindful approach to food, you can avoid consuming excess calories and develop healthier relationships with eating.

Foods with high nutritional value

Foods with high nutritional value are those that are abundant in essential vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial compounds while being relatively low in calories. To maintain a healthy and balanced diet, it is important to include a diverse range of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. These foods supply your body with the necessary nutrients to keep you feeling satiated and fulfilled while avoiding excessive calorie intake.

Control your portions

Monitoring the quantity of food you place on your plate and refraining from automatically opting for a second helping can support healthy eating habits. Opting for smaller plates and bowls can create the illusion of a fuller plate and help control portion sizes. Additionally, adopting a slower eating pace allows your brain to recognize feelings of fullness, aiding in the prevention of overeating.

Identifying and addressing emotional eating

Many people resort to using food as a means of coping with stress, boredom, or various emotional states. To prevent this, it is important to recognize your patterns of emotional eating and discover alternative strategies to deal with your emotions effectively.

Engaging in activities that bring you joy, such as exercise, hobbies, or spending time with loved ones, can help redirect your focus away from emotional eating. If emotional eating becomes a significant issue, it is advisable to seek support from friends, family, or professionals who can provide guidance and assistance.

Plan and prepare in advance

When we have healthy, pre-portioned meals and snacks readily available, we are less likely to resort to unhealthy options or overeat. Allocating time each week to meal planning, creating a shopping list, and preparing meals in advance can be highly beneficial. This approach not only saves time but also guarantees that you have nutritious food accessible when hunger strikes.

