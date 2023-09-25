How to find a common language with a teenager: three secret techniques

UAportal has prepared practical tips for communicating with teenagers. These techniques are based on research and real-life experience, and they will help you to have a more effective conversation with a teenager.

Active listening

Active listening is one of the most effective communication tactics. It involves paying full attention to what teens are saying without interrupting or judging. Show genuine interest in their thoughts and feelings and validate their experiences.

Allow adolescents to express themselves fully before offering your own input. By listening with interest, you can create a safe space for open communication and build a trusting relationship with your adolescent.

Empathy and understanding

Approaching a conversation with empathy and understanding is extremely important when communicating with young people. Put yourself in their shoes and try to see things from their perspective. You should respect their feelings and validate their experiences, even if you don't agree with them.

Don't dismiss their emotions or downplay their concerns. This can provide a supportive environment in which the adolescent feels heard and valued.

Open and non-judgmental communication

Maintaining open and non-judgmental communication is important for effective conversations with adolescents. Create a safe space where they feel comfortable speaking without fear of criticism or punishment. Avoid making assumptions and jumping to conclusions.

Instead, ask open-ended questions to encourage them to share their thoughts and feelings. Be patient and allow them to express themselves fully, even if their opinions differ from yours. This way you can promote healthy dialog and strengthen your relationship with your child.

