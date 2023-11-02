How to clean windows without streaks: tips for getting a quality result

Achieving clean windows is a common goal for many people. UAportal has prepared simple but effective tips to help make windows clean without streaks.

Using a solution of vinegar and water

An effective window cleaning solution can be created by mixing vinegar and water in equal parts. This combination utilizes the acidic properties of vinegar to effectively remove dirt and grease, while water provides the necessary moisture for a streak-free clean. What's more, using this simple solution is not only cost-effective, but also ensures that no chemical residue is left behind.

Use a microfiber cloth

To achieve a smudge-free clean, we recommend cleaning windows with a microfiber cloth. The fine fibers of the microfiber cloth effectively clean glass surfaces without leaving behind any lint or residue. It is important to use a clean microfiber cloth for each window to prevent the transfer of dirt and stains.

Consider the weather conditions

To get optimal cleaning results, it is very important to choose the right weather conditions for window cleaning. Avoid cleaning windows on sunny or windy days, as extreme heat or direct sunlight can cause the cleaner to dry quickly, resulting in streaks. In addition, the wind can bring dirt and debris to freshly washed windows.

Wipe with vertical or horizontal movements

When wiping windows, it is advisable to use vertical or horizontal movements consistently. This approach ensures even cleaning without streaks.

Avoid circular motions as they can leave streaks and stains. Start at the top of the window and work your way down, wiping in the same direction for best results.

Finish washing with a dry cloth

This last step is crucial to eliminate water droplets that could potentially leave streaks. A lint-free cloth or scrubber can be used to achieve a smooth, streak-free surface. Make sure the windows are completely dry before closing them to avoid unwanted watermarks.

