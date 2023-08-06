How else can sugar be used in everyday life and for beauty

Sugar is a versatile ingredient that can be used not only for enjoying drinks. UAportal has prepared this article to give you tips on how to use sugar in unusual ways.

Whether you want to enhance the flavor of savory dishes, create homemade cosmetics, or add sweets to a cocktail, sugar can be a secret ingredient.

Enhancing the flavor of savory dishes

Sugar can be used to balance the flavor of savory dishes. Adding a pinch of sugar to tomato sauces or soups can help reduce acidity and emphasize the natural sweetness of tomatoes. Similarly, sprinkling it over roasted vegetables can caramelize and add a nice juiciness, complementing the natural flavors.

Homemade body scrub

Sugar is an excellent natural exfoliator for the skin. A homemade scrub can be easily made by mixing sugar and coconut oil in equal parts.

Gently applying the mixture to your body in circular motions, gently rub it into your skin to remove dead skin cells and restore a smooth and soft surface. Rinse off with lukewarm water and enjoy the rejuvenating effects of this home remedy.

Sweet cocktails

Sugar can be used to sweeten cocktails and add a sweet flavor to your favorite drinks. Instead of just syrup, try sprinkling sugar on cocktail glasses for an extra sweet touch. It can also be mixed with different flavors, such as citrus zest or vanilla, to create unique and flavorful cocktail syrups.

Preserving flowers

To extend the life of cut flowers, you can use sugar. By adding a teaspoon to the water of the flower pot, you can provide the flowers with the nutrition they need. Sugar acts as a source of nutrition, helping flowers stay fresh and vibrant longer.

Homemade lip scrub

For people with dry, chapped lips, sugar can come to the rescue! You can make a homemade scrub by mixing a teaspoon of sugar with a spoonful of honey. Apply the product to your lips with gentle massage movements to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells. Rinse with warm water and apply a moisturizing lip balm for soft and smooth lips.

