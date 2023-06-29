Known for their abundance of vitamins and minerals, including oleic acid, which helps prevent cholesterol formation, avocados are a fantastic addition to a healthy diet. Thanks to its rich content of magnesium, potassium, calcium and phosphorus, avocados are a must-have in any nutrition plan.

Although growing avocados at home may seem like a daunting task, it's actually not difficult if you follow a few important tips. It is worth noting that growing avocados requires patience, as it usually takes four to five years for the plant to bear fruit.

Planting and growing avocados

First, wash and dry the avocado pit thoroughly. Insert three to four toothpicks into the middle of the pit until they go about three millimeters deep. Place the pit in a glass and fill it with water so that it covers the bottom third of the pit.

Find a warm place for the glass, such as a sunny windowsill, and remember to change the water regularly. After about six weeks, you can expect the top of the pit to open and sprout.

Over time, long and straight roots will begin to grow from the pit. If there is no sign of root growth after six weeks, it is best to discard the hole and try again.

When the sprout reaches a length of about 15 centimeters, carefully cut it in half. Over time, the roots will become thicker and the stem will begin to sprout again.

Now it's time to plant the avocado in a pot. Choose a pot with a diameter of about 25 centimeters and transplant the stone into it.

Provide the avocado with sufficient sunlight by placing it in a warm and sunny location. Water the plant abundantly, making sure the soil is well-drained to ensure healthy growth.

Avocado care

Avocados are relatively easy to care for. They need enough sunlight, so find a place that provides adequate lighting. According to experts from Pennington, a reputable lawn and garden care company, it is recommended to water a young avocado tree two to three times a week for the first year of life.

To further support avocado growth, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium fertilizers should be used. They will provide the plant with the necessary nutrients for its development and overall health.

