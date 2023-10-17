UAportal has prepared valuable information on how to remove a toilet blockage. Learn about methods and options that work effectively and allow you to solve this problem quickly.

Use a plunger

One of the most effective ways to clear a toilet blockage is to use a plunger. Make sure the plunger's rubber bowl completely covers the drain hole to create a seal, holding the handle firmly. Vigorously plunge it up and down to remove any clogs.

Prepare a mixture of baking soda and vinegar

Another option for unclogging the toilet is to use a mixture of baking soda and vinegar. Start by pouring one cup of baking soda down the toilet and then add two cups of vinegar.

Let the mixture sit for about half an hour to react and break up the clog. Flush the toilet as usual to see if the problem is fixed.

Try a toilet auger

If the clog in the toilet is caused by solid waste or toilet paper, you can try using a toilet auger or drain snake. Insert the long, flexible cable of the auger into the toilet drain and turn the handle clockwise.

Purchase a special product

If the previous methods have not helped to remove the blockage, as a last resort, use a chemical drain cleaner specially formulated for toilets. Follow the instructions carefully as these products often contain harsh chemicals.

Wear protective equipment, such as gloves and goggles, and ventilate the bathroom well. Pour the recommended amount of cleaner into the toilet bowl and leave it for a while. Flush to see if the blockage is removed.

Contact a plumber

In some cases, removing the toilet bowl and accessing the drain from below may be the only solution to a severe clog. We recommend contacting a professional plumber rather than trying to do this task yourself as it requires special tools and knowledge.

