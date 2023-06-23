How to easily remove stubborn odours from kitchen towels without expensive chemicals: effective tips

Kitchen towels and napkins are essential in any home, but over time, they can develop unpleasant odours. UAportal has prepared a comprehensive set of tips from cleaning experts to help keep kitchen towels fresh and odourless.

Why do kitchen towels get an unpleasant smell?

One of the most common causes of unpleasant odour in kitchen towels is moisture retention. If towels are left damp and folded without proper washing and drying, this can lead to an unpleasant odour. However, by following a few simple rules, you can prevent this problem and keep your kitchen towels clean and smelling fresh.

Read also: How to quickly clean the stove without any extra effort: an effective life hack

Video of the day

Preventing odour on kitchen towels

To keep your kitchen towels odour-free, remember these simple tips:

1. Do not leave towels wet and dirty after use.

2. Wash and thoroughly dry all cloth utensils, including towels and napkins, after each use.

3. Try to machine wash your kitchen towels with the appropriate detergent at least once every five days.

Getting rid of kitchen towels odour

If your kitchen towels have already developed an unpleasant odour, there are effective and budget-friendly methods to remove it. Here are some recommended approaches:

1. Soaking with baking soda:

In a bowl, pour boiling water over the towels and add a mixture of washing powder and baking soda. Dissolve 3-4 tablespoons of laundry detergent and 3 teaspoons of baking soda in 3 litres of boiling water. Let the solution cool, then wash the towels in the washing machine.

Read also: Why you shouldn't hang a kitchen towel on the oven door

2. A mixture of peroxide and ammonia:

Combine 4 tablespoons of ammonia with an equal amount of hydrogen peroxide in 3 litres of warm water. Soak the towels in this solution overnight, and add grated laundry soap if desired. In the morning, rinse the towels and wash them on the shortest cycle in the washing machine.

Fighting stubborn odours

For strong-smelling kitchen towels that cannot be removed by the methods described above, there are several more effective ways:

1. Bleach solution:

Soak the towels in a solution of bleach and water for 20-30 minutes. This method is very effective, but it should only be used for white towels, as bleach can damage coloured fabrics.

2. High temperature washing machine:

Use the highest temperature setting on your washing machine to remove odours. However, keep in mind that this method may discolour or damage the fabric, especially coloured towels.

Alternative washing methods

Dissolve 3-4 tablespoons of boric acid in 3 litres of warm water. Soak the towels in this solution for 3-4 hours, then wash them with washing powder or laundry soap. This method is especially suitable for waffle and terry towels.

We also offer you to learn how to clean the oven and remove the unpleasant smell from it.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!