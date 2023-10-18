How to easily remove scale in a kettle: effective methods

A common problem of housewives is limescale, which is difficult to remove from the kettle. UAportal told t how to totally remove l a imescale and what tools should be used for this purpose.

Vinegar and water mixture

You can use a mixture of vinegar and water to remove a limescale in the kettle. Fill in the kettle evenly with vinegar and water and leave it for about an hour. Then heat the mixture to a boil and turn off the kettle. Allow the solution to infuse for another hour, then empty the kettle and rinse it thoroughly.

Lemon juice

Cut the lemon into thick slices and put them into the kettle. Fill it with water so that the lemon slices are submerged in the water. Bring the water to a boil and leave to simmer on low heat for about 15 minutes. Then turn off the kettle and let it cool down. Pour the water out of it and gently scrub out any remaining limescale.

Baking soda

You can also try using baking soda. Mix a tablespoon of baking soda with water until it forms a paste. Apply the paste to the limescale in your kettle and leave it there for a few hours. Then wipe off the scale with a sponge and rinse the kettle thoroughly.

