How to easily make your soles non-slip: three effective tips to help you always be confident on your feet

Sometimes elegant and comfortable shoes can be very slippery on the floor and stairs. UAportal has told you about 3 simple and effective ways to improve the grip of your shoes on the surface and minimise the risk of unpleasant falls.

Use sandpaper

First, you should identify areas of your shoes that need more grip, such as the soles or heels. Then, gently rubbing these areas back and forth with sandpaper will create an uneven surface that will provide better traction and reduce the likelihood of slipping. However, be careful not to damage the shoe material.

Apply hairspray

A small amount of hairspray can be sprayed onto the soles of your shoes and allowed to dry for a few minutes. This will create a temporary grip on the floor. Remember that this method may not be suitable for all types of shoes, especially those made of delicate materials.

Video of the day

Use special clips

For a long-term solution, use shoe clips. These adhesive pads can be attached to the sole. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so you can choose the ones that fit best.

Simply peel off the backing and stick them to the desired areas. This method is especially useful for outdoor enthusiasts.

Earlier, UaPortal shared how to clean white sneakers.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!