How to wake up every morning easier: 6 tips for a good and productive day

Do you struggle to get your head off the pillow every morning? Do you put off the alarm several times and then fail to get to work or school on time? Don't worry, because UAportal has prepared 6 tips that will help you start your day with energy and positivity.

One glass of water in the morning

Drinking a glass of water immediately after waking up will restore your body's water balance after a night's sleep. After that, it is very important to eat a good breakfast. A balanced diet in the morning can provide you with energy for the whole day.

Warm-up

A brisk walk, a yoga class or a full workout can improve your mood and boost your productivity.

Take your time

Spending a few minutes in the morning breathing and clearing your mind can help reduce stress and improve your overall well-being. Don't check your phone or email in the morning. Give yourself some time to ease into your daily routine without too many distractions.

Create a positive atmosphere

To improve your mood, listen to uplifting music or podcasts while you're doing your morning chores. This will give you a boost of energy.

Get enough sleep

Try to get about 7-9 hours of sleep every night. This will help wake up refreshed and ready for a new day.

Don't turn off your alarm clock

If you set your alarm to snooze, it can make you feel tired and depressed. It's better to set it for the time when you really need to wake up. This will help you start the day with a sense of purpose.

