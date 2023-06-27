To maintain the health of the oven and prevent the accumulation of unpleasant odors due to grease and food debris, you need to carefully monitor the cleanliness of the household appliance. UAportal has prepared useful recommendations to help keep your appliances clean and in good working order.

Regular cleaning of the oven

After each cooking session, wipe the oven surface. In addition, it is recommended that you clean it thoroughly every three months (or according to the frequency of use) to prevent dirt accumulation and ensure efficient operation of the appliance.

Using the self-cleaning function

Many modern ovens have a self-cleaning function. However, for safety reasons, it is recommended to use this function when the house is well ventilated. The self-cleaning process can produce vapors, including carbon monoxide. Therefore, open windows and turn on the ventilation system before cleaning.

Cleaning the inside of the oven

To clean the inside of the oven, you can purchase special appliance care products at a hardware store or create your own. You can make an effective homemade solution by adding three tablespoons of water to ½ cup of baking soda. Apply this mixture to the dirty surface and leave it on overnight.

In the morning, wipe it with a damp cloth dipped in vinegar. Before cleaning, remember to protect the heating elements by covering them with foil. Also, wear gloves and safety glasses to protect your eyes and skin from the concentrated mixture.

Cleaning the oven racks

Oven racks tend to be the most stubborn stain places. For light stains, a mixture of dishwashing detergent and hot water is sufficient. To clean the racks completely, however, you should soak them for 15-30 minutes in a solution of hot water, laundry soap, and baking soda. Afterwards, wipe the racks with a sponge.

Cleaning the oven door

Avoid using harsh chemicals to clean the oven door, as they can create toxic fumes. Instead, soak a sponge in hot soapy water and gently wipe the surface to remove dirt and grime.

Cleaning the oven door glass

To deal with dirt on the glass on the oven door, first remove it. Use a small brush to remove any dirt from hard-to-reach areas of the oven. Make a mixture of baking soda and vinegar and apply it to the glass surface.

If the stains persist, leave the solution on for 10 minutes and then wipe with a microfiber cloth. This product can also be used to clean oven handles.

