How to easily wash out grease in cold water: three tips from your grandmother's notebook

Find out how to get rid of a stubborn grease on your plates with these effective tips and tricks. No more relying on hot water or harsh chemicals - UAportal has prepared a list of natural and eco-friendly solutions.

Soak in soapy water

Firstly, scrape excess grease off your plates with a spatula or paper towel. Then fill a sink or basin with cold water and add a few drops of a dishwashing liquid. Leave the plates in the soapy water for a few minutes to make it easier to remove the grease.

Then gently rub the plates with a sponge or cloth, paying special attention to greasy areas. Rinse with cold water, checking carefully for grease residue. Repeat the process if necessary.

Try baking soda and vinegar

Start by sprinkling baking soda on the greasy areas of your plates. Then mix a small amount of vinegar with cold water to form a mixture. Dip a sponge or cloth in the vinegar and water solution and gently wipe the plates, concentrating on the greasy areas.

Read also: In the network showed a way how to conveniently store spices in the kitchen: a useful video-lifhack

Baking soda helps break down grease and vinegar acts as a natural degreaser. Rinse the plates thoroughly with cold water and check for residue. If necessary, repeat the process until the dirt is completely removed.

Use lemon juice

Start by squeezing fresh lemon juice on the greasy areas of the plates. Leave it on for a few minutes to allow the juice to affect the stains. The natural degreasing properties of lemon juice help break down the grease.

Afterwards, gently wipe the plates with a sponge or cloth, taking care to remove any greasy residue. Rinse the plates thoroughly with cold water to see if any dirt remains. If necessary, repeat the process.

Earlier UAportal wrote about various natural methods that allow you to quickly, effectively and with a minimum amount of products to aromatize your kitchen after frying or cooking. After all, these persistent odors can linger for a long time.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !