How to easily remove traces of tape or stickers: 3 effective ways

Removing sticky marks from adhesive tape or stickers can be a long and difficult task. UAportal has collected 3 effective methods that will help you effectively remove even the most persistent and sticky adhesive residues on any surface.

Heat the surface

Heating the tape or sticker will help break down the adhesive and make it easier to remove. Use a hair dryer to do this. Once the adhesive softens, you can remove any remaining dirt with your fingers or a plastic scraper. Be careful not to let the hair dryer get too hot or come into direct contact with delicate surfaces to prevent damage.

Use rubbing alcohol or nail polish remover

Dampen a cotton ball or clean cloth with one of these products and gently rub the stained area. Alcohol and acetone help dissolve the adhesive, making it easier to remove. It's best to test the solution in a small, inconspicuous area to make sure it won't damage the surface or discolor it.

Use sunflower oil

To remove tape or sticker marks more gently, use sunflower oil or peanut butter. Apply a small amount of one of the products to the stain and leave it on for a few minutes.

The oil will help break down the adhesive, making it easier to remove. Use a clean cloth or paper towel to gently rub the area until the sticky residue is removed. Next, clean the surface with mild soap and water to remove greasy oil stains.

