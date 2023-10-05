How to clean your microwave oven easily: three effective ways

Cleaning your microwave oven doesn't have to be a daunting task. With a few simple tips and tricks, you can easily remove stains, dirt, and food residue, leaving your microwave sparkling clean. Here are three simple and effective ways to clean your microwave oven.

UAportal has prepared a comprehensive guide on how to clean a microwave oven without much effort. By following these tips, everyone can save time and effort, while ensuring that the microwave is clean and free of unpleasant odors. Say goodbye to stubborn stains and unpleasant odors with these simple cleaning methods:

Use a vinegar and water solution

One effective way to clean your microwave oven is to use a solution of equal parts of vinegar and water. Fill a microwave-safe container with this mixture and place it in the microwave. The bowl should be heated for about five minutes to allow the steam generated by the solution to dissolve dirt and food particles stuck to the walls and ceiling of the microwave. After heating, carefully remove the bowl and wipe the inside with a clean cloth or sponge.

Use lemon and water

Another simple and refreshing way to clean your microwave is to use lemon and water. The juice of one lemon can be squeezed into a microwave-safe bowl filled with water. The bowl should then be placed in the microwave and heated for about three minutes. The steam generated from the lemon and water mixture helps to soften stains and eliminate any unpleasant odors. After the heating process is complete, carefully remove the bowl and wipe the inside with a damp cloth. This method will leave the microwave fresh and clean.

Use baking soda paste

Baking soda is a versatile product that can be used to clean a variety of household appliances, including your microwave. To create a baking soda paste, mix a few tablespoons of baking soda with water until you get a thick consistency. The paste should then be applied to the inside of the microwave, focusing on stubborn stains or hardened food particles. Leave the paste on for about 15 minutes to allow it to work effectively. After that, you can wipe off the paste with a damp cloth or sponge, and your microwave will be shiny and clean.

