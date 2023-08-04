How to easily remove grease and dirt from your microwave: vinegar, lemon and warm water

Regular cleaning of the microwave oven not only ensures its durability, but also helps to keep the kitchen clean. UAportal has prepared several simple ways to clean a microwave oven and will provide practical tips for each of them.

Vinegar and water solution

Start by mixing equal parts white vinegar and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Put the bowl in the microwave and heat it on high power for about five minutes.

The steam that forms a solution will help dissolve any food residue or stains inside the microwave. After five minutes, carefully remove the bowl and wipe the inside of the microwave with a clean cloth or sponge.

Lemon juice and baking soda paste

In a small bowl, mix two tablespoons of lemon juice with one tablespoon of baking soda until a thick paste forms. Apply the paste to the inside of the microwave oven, paying particular attention to stubborn stains or food residue. Leave the paste on for about 15 minutes to work.

Then, using a damp cloth or sponge, gently wipe the inside of the microwave oven to remove the paste and any loosened dirt. Finally, wipe the inside with a clean, damp cloth to remove any residue.

Dish soap and warm water

Fill a microwave-safe bowl with warm water and add a few drops of dish soap. Put the bowl in the microwave and heat it on high for about two minutes. The steam generated by the warm water and soap will help to clean any dirt or stains inside the microwave.

After two minutes, carefully remove the bowl and use a cloth or sponge to wipe the inside of the microwave oven. Rinse the cloth or sponge frequently in warm, soapy water to ensure thorough cleaning. Finally, wipe the inside with a clean, damp cloth to remove any soap residue.

