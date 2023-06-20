How to easily clean the kitchen from dirt and grease: the amazing power of baking soda and lemon

Cleaning the kitchen can be a daunting task, especially when dealing with stubborn grease and splashes that require a different approach from regular dusting. UAportal offers several secrets from cleaning companies that can assist you in effectively cleaning the kitchen without relying on aggressive chemicals.

Combat dirt and grease

To simplify the cleaning process, consider utilizing a baking soda paste. Mix 3-4 tablespoons of baking soda with 1-2 tablespoons of water to create a paste. Apply the paste to the affected surface and allow it to sit for 30-40 minutes. Afterward, you can effortlessly remove the grease by wiping it off with a regular sponge.

If baking soda fails to address heavy kitchen grime, vinegar or vodka can come to your aid. These liquids are known for their effective grease-breaking properties. You can either wipe the surface with a damp sponge or spray it with vinegar or vodka. After letting it sit for 15-20 minutes, simply wipe everything clean with a dry cloth.

When confronted with stubborn dirt and grease, it is necessary to rely on time-tested methods. Before chemical solutions became readily available, our mothers and grandmothers turned to home remedies.

One such remedy involves combining vodka, vinegar, and grated soap or tar soap in equal proportions. After dissolving the soap in the liquid, the resulting paste is applied to the affected surface and left for 30-40 minutes.

Getting rid of dry fat

Dealing with old, dried fat can be challenging. In such cases, it is advisable to utilize a lemon solution. Here are the ingredients you'll need:

1 liter of water

1 sachet of citric acid

100 ml of dishwashing liquid

Apply the mixture to the affected surface and let it sit for 30-40 minutes. For enhanced effectiveness, you can generously moisten an old towel with the solution and place it on the greasy area.

When seeking advice from cleaning companies regarding the removal of stubborn kitchen grease, they often suggest a simple solution: dissolve it. Acetic or citric acid is particularly effective for this purpose.

Cleaning kitchen fronts

The material used for your cabinets, whether it's natural wood, film, or veneer, necessitates distinct cleaning approaches. Refrain from using metal sponges on film-covered cabinets, as they can potentially harm the surface.

Exercise caution when cleaning veneered furniture, as excessive moisture can lead to swelling and peeling of the finish. Avoid chlorine-based cleaners, as they can dissolve grease but also strip the cabinet's paint.

