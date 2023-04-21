How to get rid of yawning easily: methods that really work

Yawning is a natural reflex that occurs when the body needs more oxygen when you are tired or bored. Yawning can be embarrassing and distracting, but fortunately, there are several things you can do to prevent or stop yawning.

UAportal has prepared a list of practical tips and tricks to help you get rid of yawning, which will make you feel more alert and focused throughout the day.

Take deep breaths

Deep breathing is an effective way to reduce yawning. When you take a deep breath, you increase the amount of oxygen in your body, which helps you feel more alert and rested.

To take a deep breath, inhale slowly through your nose and exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat this process several times until you feel less inclined to yawn.

You can also try a deep breathing exercise called the 4-7-8 technique. It involves inhaling through your nose for four seconds, holding your breath for seven seconds, and exhaling through your mouth for eight seconds. Repeat this process several times until you feel more alert and focused.

Move around

Sitting or standing in one position for a long time can cause yawning. To prevent this, you need to move regularly. Walking or stretching will help increase blood and oxygen flow to the brain, which will reduce the likelihood of yawning. If you're in a meeting or conference, try standing up and walking around the room for a few minutes to get the blood flowing.

Drink water

Dehydration can cause yawning, so it's important to remember to drink water throughout the day. Drinking water will help you feel more alert and focused, which will reduce the need to yawn.

Try to drink at least eight glasses of water a day and carry a water bottle with you to make sure you stay hydrated. If you're particularly sleepy, cold water can also help you regain consciousness.

