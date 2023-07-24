How to easily get rid of burnt odors in the kitchen: arm yourself with coffee and lemons

If something burned in your kitchen, the pungent odor can remind you of the unfortunate incident for a long time. UAportal has prepared three life hacks that will help fill your home with freshness and a pleasant aroma.

Vinegar and water solution

Create a solution by mixing equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle. If you accidentally burn something while cooking, spray the mixture in the room. This will neutralize the burning odor and leave your kitchen smelling good.

Lemon and baking soda

Cut a lemon in half and dip the open side into baking soda. Put the citrus halves on a plate and place them near the source of the unpleasant odor. After a while, the space will be filled with a fresh scent.

Coffee grounds

Put a handful of coffee grounds in a room filled with stench. Coffee can be your savior in the kitchen as it absorbs pungent odors.

