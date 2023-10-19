Forming the right posture is important for overall health and well-being. UAportal will tell you practical tips for improving your posture and maintaining its correct position throughout the day.

Maintain proper position

One of the most important tips for improving your posture is to maintain the correct position. Stand up straight, lift your head, and pull your shoulders back.

Read also: The 5 main life hacks for fast weight loss

Stretch and strengthen key muscles

Another great way to improve your posture is to stretch and strengthen your core muscles. Stretching your shoulders and upper back can help reduce tension and promote better posture.

Adjust the comfort of your workplace

Many people spend many hours at a desk, which can lead to poor posture. To fix this, make some adjustments to the ergonomics of your workplace.

Practice mindful movement

Conscious movement practices, such as yoga and Pilates, can significantly improve posture. These exercises focus on body awareness, alignment, and control.

Take breaks and change your body position

It is very important to take breaks and change positions throughout the day. Prolonged sitting or standing can lead to muscle fatigue and poor posture.

As a reminder, you should choose your home training equipment according to your fitness level.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!