How to easily and quickly remove rust stains from clothes: life hacks that work

Rust stains on clothes can be a common and unpleasant problem. UAportal has prepared three life hacks that will help in the fight against these stains. By following these tips and methods, you can save time, money and effort, as well as return your clothes to cleanliness.

Lemon juice and salt

Squeeze fresh lemon juice onto the rust stain, soaking the affected area with it. After that, sprinkle the absorbed juice with salt and gently rub the fabric to make the mixture penetrate the stain.

Leave for 30 minutes to allow the mixture to penetrate the rust. Rinse the cloth with cold water and check if the stain has disappeared. Repeat the procedure if necessary.

Vinegar and baking soda

You should moisten the rust stain with vinegar, ensuring complete saturation. Next, sprinkle the vinegar-soaked stain with baking soda. The reaction between vinegar and baking soda will help loosen the rust and lift it.

Rub the cloth gently to get the mixture into the stain. Leave for an hour and then rinse with cold water. Repeat the entire process if necessary.

Commercial rust removers

These products are designed to deal with stubborn rust stains and can be found in most supermarkets or hardware stores. For best results, follow the instructions on the package.

Some of these products may contain harsh chemicals, so it is recommended to handle them with care.

