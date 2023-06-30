How to easily and quickly remove stains from children's clothes without chemicals: effective tips

Summer is a favourite time of year for children. During this period, kids spend a lot of time outdoors and are active: playing football, climbing trees, riding bicycles. However, for parents, the joy of carefree summer days can be overshadowed by the daily laundry of their children's clothes, especially when it comes to stubborn stains. In particular, stains from grass, fruit and berries.

If you are hesitant to use aggressive chemicals for delicate fabrics, don't worry! UAportal has prepared some simple but effective methods to help you deal with these stains.

Stains from grass or earth

First, gently blot the stain with a damp cloth to absorb as much dirt as possible. Apply lemon juice or vinegar to the stained area and leave it on for about 20-30 minutes. If necessary, wash the item in your usual way.

Berry and fruit stains

To get rid of annoying berry and fruit stains, follow these three simple steps:

Soak the stained item in cold water for about 15 minutes.

Apply a little laundry soap to the stain and leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse the item thoroughly in cold water and wash it as usual.

Blood stains

Active games often lead to minor injuries. Experts recommend using hydrogen peroxide to effectively combat blood stains. Soak the stained fabric in warm water mixed with hydrogen peroxide and gently wash the garment by hand. This method is best suited for light-coloured clothes because hydrogen peroxide has a bleaching effect. So keep this feature in mind if you decide to fight stains on dark fabric.

