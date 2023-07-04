How to quickly and easily save broken powder: life hacks from fashionistas

Have you ever experienced the frustration of accidentally breaking your favourite powder? It's a common occurrence that often leads to the damaged product being thrown away. However, there is a simple technique that can be used to salvage a broken compact powder and restore its texture.

Blogger Mary Orton recently shared a video on TikTok demonstrating how to revive a cracked powder in a few simple steps.

In her video, Mary fearlessly took a hammer to a new highlighter powder, deliberately breaking it to demonstrate the recovery process. Wearing safety goggles, she addressed the audience with compassion, acknowledging that broken powder is not only about the product, but can also touch the heart.

Video of the day

Read also: bare back and cutouts: what swimsuits are at the top of summer 2023 beach fashion trends (photo)

According to Mary's method, you will need two key ingredients: medical alcohol and a knife. Start by pouring a tablespoon of alcohol onto the cracked powder, making sure that the mixture is evenly distributed.

Use a knife to gently smooth the mixture, removing any lumps. Leave the powder for about 15 minutes to absorb the alcohol.

Next, prepare a paper towel or napkin and find an object with a flat top, such as a lipstick, lid, or coin. Place the napkin on top of the powder and press it down with the chosen object. This step is very important for restoring the smoothness and evenness of the powder on the palette.

Mary recommends leaving the reconstituted powder to dry for about an hour or two to allow the alcohol to evaporate completely. Once dry, the powder will be as good as new, ready to adorn your face with its pristine look.

Read also: 5 summer essentials every fashionista should have (photos)

While many viewers were impressed with the transformation, some expressed scepticism about the results. However, one subscriber couldn't help but admire the result, commenting: "It looks like you showed a new highlighter at the end. It can't be that it looks so perfect after the alcohol method."

Repairing broken powder may seem like a daunting task, but Mary's technique offers a glimmer of hope to beauty enthusiasts looking to rescue their cherished products. By following her simple instructions and using readily available tools, you can give your cracked powder a second chance, saving both money and heartache from losing your favourite beauty product.

We've already written about the main anti-trends in make-up.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!