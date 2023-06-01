How to wake up easily and quickly in the morning: tips

UAportal has prepared a selection of practical tips and tricks that will help you wake up quickly and start your day on a productive note. By applying these recommendations, you can save time, energy, and get the most out of your morning wake-up.

Establish a consistent sleep schedule

Keeping a regular sleep schedule is crucial to waking up quickly and feeling refreshed. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This will help regulate your body's internal clock and make it easier to wake up in the morning. Over time, your body will get used to this routine, and it will be easy for you to get up and get enough sleep.

Video of the day

Read also: 5 useful apps to improve your sleep

In addition, create a relaxing bedtime routine to signal your body that it's time to sleep. Avoid stimulating activities or electronics before bed, and instead engage in calming activities such as reading or listening to soothing music. Creating a calming environment in the bedroom, dim lighting, and comfortable bedding can also help you fall asleep better.

Use your alarm strategically

While alarm clocks are a common wake-up call, using them strategically can make a big difference to how quickly you get out of bed. Instead of placing your alarm next to your bed, move it to the other side of the room. This will force you to physically get out of bed to turn it off, making it harder to hit the snooze button and go back to sleep.

To make waking up even easier, use a gradual wake-up alarm that mimics the sunrise by gradually increasing the light intensity. This mimics the natural process of waking up and helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle. Waking up to soft light makes you feel more energised and ready for the day ahead.

Read also: How to fall asleep quickly: five tips that won't let you down

Engage in morning rituals

Developing a morning routine will help you wake up quickly and set a positive tone for the day. Start by drinking a glass of water to rehydrate your body after a few hours of sleep. Stretching or light physical activity, such as yoga or a brisk walk, will help get your blood flowing and boost your energy.

Another effective method is to provide yourself with natural light as soon as possible after waking up. Open the curtains or go outside for a few minutes to let the sunlight in. Natural light suppresses the production of melatonin, a hormone that causes drowsiness, and signals the body that it's time to wake up.

Warning: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, Tetiana Baran, ophthalmologist, optometrist and member of the ESCRS (European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons), shared seven tips to help maintain eye health.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!