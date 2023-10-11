How to quickly and easily remove carbon deposits from enamel cookware: five ways

To keep enamel cookware clean and scratch-free, it is important to know how to effectively remove soot from it and not damage the coating. UAportal has prepared a selection of practical tips and unusual approaches that will help you effectively deal with stubborn soot stains.

Baking soda and vinegar

To clean enamel cookware from soot, apply a large amount of baking soda to the contaminated area. Then pour white vinegar over the baking soda and leave it for 10 minutes.

Gently wipe off any soot residue with a sponge or scrubbing brush. Finally, rinse the dishes with warm water and dry them with a towel.

Lemon juice and salt

Squeeze fresh lemon juice onto the stained areas and sprinkle it with salt. Leave the mixture on for a few minutes, and then use a sponge or cloth to gently rub the dirt away. Rinse the dishes with warm water to remove any residue.

Toothpaste

Make a mixture by mixing toothpaste with a little water. Apply the paste to soot stains and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Use a sponge or soft cloth to gently scrub the stains in a circular motion. Rinse the dishes with warm water and dry them thoroughly.

