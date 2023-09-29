Do you find limescale on the surface of your kettle and don't know how to get rid of it quickly and easily? Don't worry, because Uaportal has prepared 3 effective ways to help you quickly deal with this problem.

Vinegar solution

Fill the kettle halfway with a solution consisting of equal parts water and white vinegar. Leave it for about an hour to allow the mixture to dissolve all the scale. Boil the solution and let it cool. Then rinse the kettle thoroughly with clean water.

Lemon juice

Squeeze the juice of one or two lemons into the kettle and add a little water. Boiling this mixture for 15 minutes will allow the citric acid to break down the scale.

After the kettle boils, pour out the liquid and rinse the vessel thoroughly with water to remove any remaining contamination.

Baking soda

Mix a tablespoon of baking soda with water to form a thick paste. Then it should be applied to the areas covered with limescale and left for about 30 minutes.

Subsequently, the kettle must be wiped with a brush or sponge to clean everything. Then rinse thoroughly to remove any remaining dirt.

