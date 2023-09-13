How to get rid of scratches on a mirror quickly and easily: three simple methods

UAportal has prepared practical tips on how to remove scratches from a mirror. These methods offer simple and affordable solutions to improve the condition of mirrors in different conditions.

Use toothpaste

To remove scratches from a mirror, try using toothpaste. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to a soft cloth and gently rub the scratched area in a circular motion.

Rinse the mirror with water and wipe it dry with a clean cloth. The toothpaste contains soft abrasives that will help polish small scratches on the surface of the mirror.

Try baking soda

Another way is to use baking soda. Make a paste by mixing baking soda with water until a thick consistency is formed. Apply the paste to the scratched area and rub it gently with a soft cloth.

Rinse the mirror with water and wipe dry. The abrasive properties of baking soda will help reduce the appearance of scratches on the mirror.

Use a metal polish

For more serious scratches on the mirror, use a metal polish. Apply a small amount to a soft cloth and gently rub the scratched surface.

Follow the instructions on the packaging you are using. Polish can help smooth out deep scratches and restore the surface of the mirror.

