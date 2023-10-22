How to get rid of bedbugs easily and quickly: useful ways

UAportal has prepared effective ways to remove bedbugs from your home with the help of simple home ingredients. Say goodbye to these annoying insects and regain control over your home without resorting to harmful chemicals.

Create a bed bug spray with your own hands

Mix equal parts of medical alcohol and water in a sprayer.You can spray infested areas with this mixture, such as the bed, mattress, and surrounding furniture.

The bed bugs make contact with the spray and then the medical alcohol helps them die. Repeat this procedure every few days until the bed bugs are completely eradicated.

Try baking soda

Sprinkle baking soda liberally all over the infested areas, paying special attention to cracks and crevices where bed bugs may be hiding. Leave the baking soda in place for a few days as it dehydrates and kills pests.

Use essential oils

Tea tree oil, lavender and peppermint oil are known for their insecticidal properties. Mix a few drops of your chosen essential oil with water and spray around the bed and other infested areas.

You can also add a few drops of essential oil to the washing machine while washing bedding and clothes. The strong aroma of these oils repels bed bugs.

Apply heat treatment

Steam infected clothing, bedding and fabric items at high temperatures (at least 50°C) to kill bed bugs and eggs. If necessary, use hot dryers or keep these items in sunlight for long periods of time.

Vacuum your home thoroughly, including the seams and crevices of mattresses, to get rid of pests. Additionally, steam cleaning furniture and carpets can effectively kill bed bugs and prevent re-infestation.

Keep your home clean

Finally, keeping your home clean and reducing clutter can go a long way in preventing bedbug infestations. Vacuum your home regularly and wash your bedding at a high temperature. Also, don't bring used furniture or clothing into your home without thoroughly checking for bed bugs.

