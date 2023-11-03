How to store things compactly at home: useful tips and tricks

Learn how to maximize storage space and keep your home tidy. UAportal has prepared some tips and tricks for housewives looking for effective storage solutions.

Maximize storage space

To optimize storage space, housewives should use vertical storage options such as shelving and hanging organizers. These create extra space to store things without taking up precious floor space. Another tip is to consider using storage containers or boxes that can be stacked, which maximizes space in closets or cupboards.

Grouping and labeling

For efficient organization, savvy homeowners should categorize and label the items they store. Start by sorting similar items together, such as grouping kitchen items or bathroom supplies. Clear containers or buckets are ideal for storing these categories. Labeling each container with specific contents makes it easier to find the items you need.

Utilize available space

Utilize hidden spaces under furniture, such as using bed racks or under-bed storage containers.

Adding hooks on the inside of cabinet doors can help maximize storage for dishes or cleaning supplies. Use wall and door organizers to take advantage of vertical space.

