Read the following expert tips and methods to effectively overcome and eliminate this problem.

Eliminate the unpleasant odor with vinegar

To eliminate cigarette odor in the apartment, try using vinegar. Fill small bowls with white vinegar and place them around the affected areas such as furniture or corners.

Vinegar has odor-absorbing properties and can neutralize the smoky smell. Leave the bowls for a few hours or overnight and check to see if the odor is reduced.

Fresh air and ventilation

Open the windows and allow fresh air to circulate in the apartment. This will help to weatherize out musty odors and improve ventilation. Create a cross breeze by opening windows on opposite sides of the apartment.

You can also use fans to increase air circulation. Consider using an air purifier with a HEPA filter to improve air quality and eliminate musty odors.

Deep clean upholstery and fabrics

To eliminate cigarette smoke from penetrating upholstery and carpets, it's important to deep clean these areas. Start by thoroughly vacuuming all surfaces to remove any fine dust residue. Use a cleaning product specifically formulated to eliminate smoke odor. Follow the instructions and apply it to the appropriate areas.

Baking soda for odor absorption

Baking soda is a natural odor absorber and can help eliminate the smell of cigarettes. Sprinkle baking soda liberally on carpets, upholstery and furniture. Gently rub it into the fabric and leave it for several hours.

Then vacuum up the baking soda and check to see if the odor has improved. Repeat the process if necessary.

Wipe down walls and other surfaces

To eliminate the persistent cigarette odor, it is important to clean surfaces such as walls, ceiling and floor. Prepare a cleaning solution by mixing equal parts of warm water and white vinegar in a sprayer. Use a soft cloth or sponge dampened with the solution to wipe the surface.

Test the solution on a small, inconspicuous area first to make sure it won't damage the surface. Rinse with clean water and dry the area thoroughly.

