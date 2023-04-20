How to get rid of cellulite: simple methods

Cellulite occurs in almost 90% of women worldwide, regardless of their age and body size. Many people have tried different remedies to get rid of cellulite, but not all of them are effective. UAportal has prepared a list of practical tips that will help reduce the appearance of cellulite and achieve smooth skin.

Drink more water

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day is necessary to maintain skin health and reduce the appearance of cellulite. Water helps flush toxins from the body that can contribute to the formation of cellulite.

In addition, water tightens the skin, making it smoother and tighter. Try to drink at least eight glasses of water a day to stay hydrated and prevent cellulite.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can help reduce the appearance of cellulite by toning muscles and improving blood circulation. Focus on exercises that target the areas where cellulite is most noticeable, such as the thighs and buttocks.

Squats, lunges, and leg lifts are all great for toning the lower body and reducing the appearance of cellulite. To see results, try to exercise at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

Massage the areas prone to cellulite

Massaging the areas where cellulite is most noticeable will help break down fat deposits and improve blood circulation. Use a stiff-bristled brush or massage roller to massage the affected areas in a circular motion for 10-15 minutes daily. This will help reduce the appearance of cellulite and make the skin smoother and tighter.

