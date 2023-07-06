Cellulite is a common problem for many people, and finding effective ways to get rid of it permanently can be a challenge. UAportal has prepared practical tips and strategies that will help you cope with cellulite and achieve smoother and firmer skin.

Follow a healthy diet and don't forget about water

The most important step in the fight against cellulite is to eat a healthy diet and stay hydrated. Including a variety of fruits, vegetables and lean proteins in your diet can provide your body with essential nutrients that support healthy skin.

Read also: Five best ab exercises: how to achieve perfect abs

Avoid processed foods, excess sugar and unhealthy fats as they can contribute to cellulite formation. In addition, drinking enough water throughout the day helps flush out toxins from the body and moisturize the skin, reducing the appearance of cellulite.

Video of the day

Let's say you're struggling with cellulite on your thighs. Start by incorporating antioxidant-rich foods such as berries and greens into your diet.

These foods promote collagen production and strengthen the skin's structure. In addition, make it a point to drink at least eight glasses of water a day to keep your skin hydrated and improve its elasticity.

Regular exercise and strength training

Exercise plays a crucial role in reducing cellulite by improving blood circulation and toning muscles. Regular cardiovascular exercise, such as brisk walking, joggin or cycling will help burn excess fat and minimize the appearance of cellulite.

Read also: 5 useful apps to improve sleep

In addition, performing strength exercises targeting the affected areas, such as squats and lunges, will help tighten and tone muscles. If you want to get rid of cellulite on the buttocks, include exercises such as squats and lunges in your training program.

These exercises target the buttock muscles and can help improve their tone and firmness. For maximum effect, combine these exercises with regular cardiovascular activity such as running or cycling.

Dry brushing and massage

Dry brushing and massage are effective methods that stimulate blood flow, promote lymphatic drainage and reduce the appearance of cellulite. Dry brushing involves the use of a natural bristle brush to gently exfoliate the skin, improve blood circulation and stimulate the elimination of toxins.

Massaging the affected areas with strong pressure also helps to break down fat deposits and improve skin texture. Incorporate dry brushing into your skincare routine by brushing in circular motions before showering.

Focus on areas prone to cellulite, such as the thighs and buttocks, and be sure to use gentle, upward strokes. To enhance the effect, use an anti-cellulite cream or oil during the massage, as this will further improve blood circulation and increase the effectiveness of the massage.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other healthcare professional for any health-related questions.

Earlier, UAportal wrote about why you should not drink coffee on an empty stomach.

If you want to get the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our telegram channel!