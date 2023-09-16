How to get rid of superglue on your fingers: three effective life hacks

UAportal has prepared three life hacks for dealing with superglue that sticks to your fingers. We'll look at effective methods using common household products such as acetone, warm soapy water and oils to help remove superglue easily and safely.

Acetone

Acetone, commonly found in nail polish remover, can effectively dissolve superglue. Soak a cotton ball or swab in acetone and gently rub the affected area.

Acetone destroys the adhesive properties of the superglue, making it easy to remove. After application, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water to remove any residue.

Warm water and soap

Start by dipping your fingers in warm water for a few minutes to soften the glue. Then apply a large amount of soap to your fingers and rub them together.

The soap will help break down the superglue's sticky properties and make it easier to remove. You can also use a soft toothbrush to gently clean your fingers. Rinse your hands with warm water and repeat the process if necessary.

Olive or coconut oil

It is recommended to apply a small amount of oil to the affected area and gently rub it into the skin. The oil will help loosen the superglue, making it easier to peel off. After removing the superglue, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water to remove any residue.

