How to get rid of persistent smell from paint: useful tips

UAportal has prepared practical tips on how to get rid of paint odor. With these methods, you can quickly and effectively eliminate a persistent and unpleasant odor.

Ventilate the room

To eliminate paint odor, ensure proper ventilation by opening windows and doors to allow fresh air to enter the room and remove the unpleasant odor. You can also use fans to increase air circulation and speed up the odor removal process.

Use activated charcoal

Place bowls of activated carbon around the painted area to absorb the paint odor. Leave them for a few days until the odor disappears, replacing the charcoal regularly for maximum effectiveness.

Use baking soda

Sprinkle baking soda on the painted surface and leave it on for several hours or overnight. Vacuum or wipe off the baking soda to neutralize the paint odor and bring freshness back into the room.

Try vinegar

Mix vinegar and water in equal parts in a spray bottle and spray on the dry painted surface. Leave the vinegar on for a few hours before wiping it off. The vinegar neutralizes the odor and will not leave behind any scent.

Use citrus peels

Place citrus peels, such as orange or lemon peels, in a bowl or tie them in cheesecloth and hang them near the stained area. The natural ingredients contained in the peel will emit a pleasant citrus scent while absorbing the paint odor.

