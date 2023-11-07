How to get rid of stubborn musty odors in the closet: effective methods

In the cold season, it is customary to change light clothes to cozy sweaters. However, one of the problems that many people face when changing their wardrobe is the presence of a musty odor in the closet. In this article, we'll look at the causes of this odor and offer practical solutions to eliminate it.

Daily video

Causes of a musty odor in the closet

1. Insufficient drying time:

The odor often appears when the clothes are not completely dry after washing. To avoid this, it is very important to ensure proper drying time before storing freshly laundered clothes.

2. Ambient humidity:

Excessive humidity in the room can cause it to be absorbed by the clothes, causing an unpleasant odor. Regularly ventilating the room and checking your wardrobe for signs of moisture or mold are important to prevent this problem.

3. Mixing worn and clean clothes:

Keeping worn clothes together with freshly laundered clothes can lead to a musty odor. It is recommended to separate used clothes from clean ones to minimize the risk of contamination of the entire wardrobe.

4. Lack of care:

Neglecting to organize your winter wardrobe or storing clothes for a long time can contribute to a musty smell. Regularly cleaning the shelves and checking for moths will help keep your closet fresh.

How to remove musty odors from your closet

Start by emptying your closet to assess the extent of the problem. If any clothes emit an unpleasant odor, send them to the washing machine immediately. Use a slightly damp cloth to wipe off the dust, and make sure the shelves are thoroughly dried before returning the clothes. This simple approach helps eliminate stagnant odors associated with long-term storage.

Read also: How to eliminate unpleasant odors in the kitchen: effective tips and tricks

In addition to the steps mentioned above, there are several proven methods for dealing with musty odors in closets:

1. Use salt sachets:

One of the traditional remedies recommended for generations is to place small bags filled with salt in the closet. Make small bags out of bandages or gauze, closing them tightly to prevent the salt from spilling out. Ideally, place these bags in the back of the cabinet as this area is prone to fungal growth. Remember to replace these bags from time to time as salt absorbs moisture.

2. Use tea bags:

Another cost-effective solution is to place tea bags throughout the cabinet. Black tea varieties are suitable for this method. Tea bags help absorb moisture while providing a pleasant aroma. It is advisable to replace the bags every 1-2 weeks depending on the rate of moisture absorption.

3. Use baking soda:

Baking soda is an effective and readily available remedy for eliminating cabinet odors. Dissolve one tablespoon of baking soda in a glass of water and wipe the shelves and walls of the cabinet with a cloth dampened with this solution. Wipe the surfaces with a dry cloth to remove any excess moisture.

To recap, we told you how to get rid of an unpleasant odor in the room.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!