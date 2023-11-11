UAportal has prepared life hacks that encompass various natural remedies for combating gray hair. Among them are the use of coconut oil, Fo-Ti root extract, and dietary supplements.

Coconut oil treatment

To effectively combat gray hair, you should consider using coconut oil. You can massage the hair and scalp with warm coconut oil, paying special attention to areas with gray hair.

Leave the oil on for at least an hour and then wash it off with a mild shampoo. Coconut oil nourishes hair follicles, stimulates their growth, and gradually darkens gray hair.

Fo-Ti root extract

Another method of fighting gray hair is to use Fo-Ti root extract. Mix about 2 tablespoons of the extract with your regular shampoo and wash your hair as usual. It is also worth leaving the mixture on for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

Fo-Ti root extract contains antioxidants that prevent gray hair, restore natural hair color, and promote overall hair health.

Dietary supplements

Incorporating dietary supplements into your daily diet can also help combat gray hair. You should look for supplements that contain essential nutrients such as vitamins B12, E, and C, as well as biotin and copper.

These nutrients are known to support the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for hair color. It is important to consult your doctor or nutritionist to determine the appropriate dosage for your specific needs.

